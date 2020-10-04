तस्वीरें: ‘जमीन’ से जुड़ने को जमीन पर बैठी कांग्रेस, बिटिया के परिजनों के साथ पालथी मारकर बैठे राहुल-प्रियंका

{"_id":"5f794f788ebc3eefb9089ef7","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-rahul-and-priyanka-gandhi-sitting-on-land-with-daughter-family-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u2018\u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928\u2019 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u093e\u0932\u0925\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जमीन पर बैठे राहुल-प्रियंका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जमीन पर बैठे राहुल-प्रियंका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रियंका गांधी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिटिया से परिवार से मिलते राहुल और प्रियंका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतिका के परिजनों से बात करते राहुल गांधी
- फोटो : amar ujala