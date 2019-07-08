शहर चुनें

एक्सप्रेस-वे बस हादसा: 150 किमी की 'रफ्तार' से आई मौत, 60 फीट नीचे नाले में समाईं 30 जिंदगियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 08 Jul 2019 10:06 AM IST
झरना नाले में गिरी बस
1 of 6
झरना नाले में गिरी बस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के थाना एत्मादपुर क्षेत्र में सोमवार तड़के यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर हुए बस हादसे ने लोगों का दिल दहला दिया। हादसा इतना भीषण था कि 30 यात्री मौत की नींद सो गए। मृतकों में डेढ़ साल की बच्ची भी शामिल है। 22 लोग घायल हैं। हादसे का कारण तेज रफ्तार और चालक को नींद आना बताया जा रहा है। 

झरना नाले में गिरी बस
झरना नाले में गिरी बस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर एकत्र भीड़
घटनास्थल पर एकत्र भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खाई में गिरी बस
खाई में गिरी बस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खाई में गिरी बस
खाई में गिरी बस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी नाले में गिरी बस
इसी नाले में गिरी बस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शवों को निकालती पुलिस और अन्य
शवों को निकालती पुलिस और अन्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा: यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर मौत का तांडव, नाले में गिरी बस, 25 से ज्यादा की मौत

आगरा में सोमवार को बड़ा हादसा हो गया। यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर लखनऊ से दिल्ली जा रही एक बस नाले में गिर गई। हादसे में 25 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत की खबर हैं। सीएम योगी ने मृतकों के परिवार वालों को 5-5 लाख रुपये का मुआवजा देने का एलान किया है।

8 जुलाई 2019

