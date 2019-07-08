एक्सप्रेस-वे बस हादसा: 150 किमी की 'रफ्तार' से आई मौत, 60 फीट नीचे नाले में समाईं 30 जिंदगियां

{"_id":"5d22c4ef8ebc3e6cc2268c4f","slug":"yamuna-expressway-bus-accident-due-to-over-speed-in-agra-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938-\u0935\u0947 \u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: 150 \u0915\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930' \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 60 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0908\u0902 30 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
झरना नाले में गिरी बस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d22c4ef8ebc3e6cc2268c4f","slug":"yamuna-expressway-bus-accident-due-to-over-speed-in-agra-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938-\u0935\u0947 \u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: 150 \u0915\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930' \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 60 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0908\u0902 30 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर एकत्र भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d22c4ef8ebc3e6cc2268c4f","slug":"yamuna-expressway-bus-accident-due-to-over-speed-in-agra-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938-\u0935\u0947 \u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: 150 \u0915\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930' \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 60 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0908\u0902 30 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खाई में गिरी बस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d22c4ef8ebc3e6cc2268c4f","slug":"yamuna-expressway-bus-accident-due-to-over-speed-in-agra-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938-\u0935\u0947 \u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: 150 \u0915\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930' \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 60 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0908\u0902 30 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खाई में गिरी बस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d22c4ef8ebc3e6cc2268c4f","slug":"yamuna-expressway-bus-accident-due-to-over-speed-in-agra-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938-\u0935\u0947 \u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: 150 \u0915\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930' \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 60 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0908\u0902 30 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी नाले में गिरी बस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d22c4ef8ebc3e6cc2268c4f","slug":"yamuna-expressway-bus-accident-due-to-over-speed-in-agra-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938-\u0935\u0947 \u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: 150 \u0915\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930' \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 60 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0908\u0902 30 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शवों को निकालती पुलिस और अन्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला