ताजमहल का दीदार करने के लिए करना होगा अभी और इंतजार, इस कारण नहीं खुलेंगे स्मारक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 05 Jul 2020 08:34 PM IST
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
खूबसूरत इमारत ताजमहल को अभी बंद रखा जाएगा। आगरा में बढ़ती कोरोना पॉजिटिव केसों की संख्या के चलते स्मारकों को बंद रखने का निर्णय लिया गया है। पढ़िये अगली स्लाइड में इसका कारण...
taj mahal tajmahal close sikandra tomb tourism

ताजमहल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा किला पर बंदी का नोटिस चस्पा
आगरा किला पर बंदी का नोटिस चस्पा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
