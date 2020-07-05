ताजमहल का दीदार करने के लिए करना होगा अभी और इंतजार, इस कारण नहीं खुलेंगे स्मारक

{"_id":"5f01e56c8ebc3e42d966e05d","slug":"taj-mahal-agra-news-taj-mahal-and-other-monuments-will-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5f01e56c8ebc3e42d966e05d","slug":"taj-mahal-agra-news-taj-mahal-and-other-monuments-will-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5f01e56c8ebc3e42d966e05d","slug":"taj-mahal-agra-news-taj-mahal-and-other-monuments-will-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f01e56c8ebc3e42d966e05d","slug":"taj-mahal-agra-news-taj-mahal-and-other-monuments-will-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा किला पर बंदी का नोटिस चस्पा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f01e56c8ebc3e42d966e05d","slug":"taj-mahal-agra-news-taj-mahal-and-other-monuments-will-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला