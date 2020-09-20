ताजमहल: कोरोना काल में नई उम्मीद की किरणों से रोशन होगी 'मिसाल-ए-मोहब्बत', कीजिए दीदार

{"_id":"5f6740f22d20244f5e755e23","slug":"taj-mahal-agra-latest-news-taj-mahal-and-agra-red-fort-reopen-after-188-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0908 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 '\u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932-\u090f-\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924', \u0915\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f6740f22d20244f5e755e23","slug":"taj-mahal-agra-latest-news-taj-mahal-and-agra-red-fort-reopen-after-188-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0908 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 '\u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932-\u090f-\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924', \u0915\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी
- फोटो : मनीष शर्मा
{"_id":"5f6740f22d20244f5e755e23","slug":"taj-mahal-agra-latest-news-taj-mahal-and-agra-red-fort-reopen-after-188-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0908 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 '\u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932-\u090f-\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924', \u0915\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5f6740f22d20244f5e755e23","slug":"taj-mahal-agra-latest-news-taj-mahal-and-agra-red-fort-reopen-after-188-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0908 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 '\u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932-\u090f-\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924', \u0915\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल आगरा: लॉकडाउन से पहले की तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f6740f22d20244f5e755e23","slug":"taj-mahal-agra-latest-news-taj-mahal-and-agra-red-fort-reopen-after-188-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0908 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 '\u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932-\u090f-\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924', \u0915\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा किला
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5f6740f22d20244f5e755e23","slug":"taj-mahal-agra-latest-news-taj-mahal-and-agra-red-fort-reopen-after-188-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0908 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 '\u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932-\u090f-\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924', \u0915\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल के बाहर टिकट विंडो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f6740f22d20244f5e755e23","slug":"taj-mahal-agra-latest-news-taj-mahal-and-agra-red-fort-reopen-after-188-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0908 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 '\u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932-\u090f-\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924', \u0915\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल आगरा: टर्न स्टाइल गेट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f6740f22d20244f5e755e23","slug":"taj-mahal-agra-latest-news-taj-mahal-and-agra-red-fort-reopen-after-188-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0908 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 '\u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932-\u090f-\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924', \u0915\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला