ताजमहल: कोरोना काल में नई उम्मीद की किरणों से रोशन होगी 'मिसाल-ए-मोहब्बत', कीजिए दीदार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 20 Sep 2020 05:31 PM IST
ताजमहल
1 of 8
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना काल में 188 दिनों की रिकॉर्ड बंदी के बाद सोमवार को ताजमहल और आगरा किला के दरवाजे सैलानियों के लिए खोल दिए जाएंगे। सुबह सूर्योदय पर दोनों स्मारकों के गेट खुलेंगे, जो शहर के चार लाख लोगों के लिए नई सुबह की उम्मीद से जुड़े हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण 17 मार्च से ताजमहल और आगरा किला के दरवाजे बंद हैं। फतेहपुर सीकरी, सिकंदरा, रामबाग, महताब बाग जैसे छह स्मारक एक सितंबर को पर्यटकों के लिए खोले जा चुके हैं।
ताजमहल
ताजमहल
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी
ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी - फोटो : मनीष शर्मा
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल आगरा: लॉकडाउन से पहले की तस्वीर
ताजमहल आगरा: लॉकडाउन से पहले की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा किला
आगरा किला - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल के बाहर टिकट विंडो
ताजमहल के बाहर टिकट विंडो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल आगरा: टर्न स्टाइल गेट
ताजमहल आगरा: टर्न स्टाइल गेट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
