'आइए हुजूर ! मोहब्बत की निशानी में आपका स्वागत है', ताज को लेकर पर्यटन उद्योग उत्साहित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 21 Sep 2020 12:12 AM IST
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
कोरोना छह महीने बाद खुलने जा रहे ताजमहल को लेकर पर्यटन उद्योग उत्साहित है। होटल उद्यमी, फोटोग्राफर, गाइड मोहब्बत की निशानी में पर्यटकों का स्वागत करने को तैयार हैं। अपनी अपनी तरह से पर्यटकों को रियायत देने की योजना बनाई है। इनमें खासतौर पर गाइड 30 सितंबर तक मुफ्त सेवा दे रहे हैं।
taj mahal tourism industry tourists

ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक (फाइल)
ताजमहल में पर्यटक (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल को निहारता युवा जोड़ा (फाइल)
ताजमहल को निहारता युवा जोड़ा (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल: टर्न स्टाइल गेट पर महिला कर्मी
ताजमहल: टर्न स्टाइल गेट पर महिला कर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
