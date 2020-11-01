सपना चौधरी पहनाएंगी मिस्टर एंड मिस आगरा को ताज, जानिये क्या है कार्यक्रम

{"_id":"5f9eb00b8ebc3e9c0873e35c","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-will-honor-of-winner-of-mr-and-mrs-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u093f\u0938 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0924\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
sapna chaudhary
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5f9eb00b8ebc3e9c0873e35c","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-will-honor-of-winner-of-mr-and-mrs-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u093f\u0938 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0924\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्टेज पर डांस करतीं सपना चौधरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला