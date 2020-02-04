शहर चुनें

विदेशी युवतियों से देह व्यापार के मामले में बड़ी कार्रवाई, होटल सील, संचालकों सहित 12 पर मुकदमा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 04 Feb 2020 11:36 PM IST
होटल में लगाई सील
1 of 5
होटल में लगाई सील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में देह व्यापार पकड़े जाने के मामले में प्रशासन ने मंगलवार को फतेहाबाद रोड स्थित होटल ताज हैवन पर सील लगा दी। पुलिस ने होटल संचालकों राहुल मिश्रा और प्रशांत राघव सहित 12 के खिलाफ नामजद रिपोर्ट दर्ज की गई है। तीन रशियन, एक नेपाली, एक दिल्ली की युवती और दो दलालों को मौके से गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है। अनैतिक व्यापार निवारण अधिनियम के तहत केस दर्ज कर विवेचना छत्ता सर्किल के सीओ उदयराज सिंह को ट्रांसफर कर दी गई है।
होटल में लगाई सील
विदेशी युवतियां
होटल के कमरे में जांच करती पुलिस
होटल में पुलिस
इसी होटल में पकड़ा गया देहव्यापार
