कारोबारी परिवार की मौत मामले में नया मोड़, पिता का बड़ा खुलासा, नीरज की बराबर की सीट पर कोई...

{"_id":"5e11626d8ebc3e87fd1f1c67","slug":"new-twist-in-bullion-trader-family-death-case-in-mathura-after-father-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0908...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
bullion trader death case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e11626d8ebc3e87fd1f1c67","slug":"new-twist-in-bullion-trader-family-death-case-in-mathura-after-father-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0908...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पत्नी-बेटी के साथ बुलियन कारोबारी (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e11626d8ebc3e87fd1f1c67","slug":"new-twist-in-bullion-trader-family-death-case-in-mathura-after-father-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0908...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पत्नी-बेटी के साथ बुलियन कारोबारी (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e11626d8ebc3e87fd1f1c67","slug":"new-twist-in-bullion-trader-family-death-case-in-mathura-after-father-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0908...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी कार में बुलियन कारोबारी ने पत्नी बच्चों को गोली मारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e11626d8ebc3e87fd1f1c67","slug":"new-twist-in-bullion-trader-family-death-case-in-mathura-after-father-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0908...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शौर्य का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e11626d8ebc3e87fd1f1c67","slug":"new-twist-in-bullion-trader-family-death-case-in-mathura-after-father-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0908...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल शौर्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e11626d8ebc3e87fd1f1c67","slug":"new-twist-in-bullion-trader-family-death-case-in-mathura-after-father-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0908...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
bullion trader death case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला