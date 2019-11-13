शहर चुनें

एयरपोर्ट की तर्ज पर विकसित होगा ये रेलवे स्टेशन, आईएसओ का मिला प्रमाणपत्र, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Wed, 13 Nov 2019 10:39 AM IST
Mathura Junction railway station
1 of 5
Mathura Junction railway station
मथुरा के रेलवे जंक्शन और कोसीकलां रेलवे स्टेशन को बेहतर यात्री सुविधा प्रदान करने पर आईएसओ 14001 प्रमाण पत्र मिला है। दोनों स्टेशनों पर सफाई, यात्रियों की बेहतर सुविधाएं देने और जागरूकता कार्यक्रमों को बेहतरी से चलाने को लेकर यह प्रमाणपत्र जारी दिया गया है।
mathura railway station iso certificate indian railways mathura junction railway station
Mathura Junction railway station
Mathura Junction railway station
मथुरा जंक्शन
मथुरा जंक्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Mathura Junction railway station
Mathura Junction railway station - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा रेलवे स्टेशन
मथुरा रेलवे स्टेशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
mathura cantt railway station
mathura cantt railway station
