शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Lok Sabha Election Result mulayam singh yadav won from Mainpuri lok sabha seat

तस्वीरें: 'धरतीपुत्र' की धरती पर थम गई मोदी की सुनामी, कायम रहा मुलायम का जलवा

नीलेश शर्मा, अमर उजाला, मैनपुरी, Updated Fri, 24 May 2019 11:36 AM IST
मुलायम सिंह यादव
1 of 5
मुलायम सिंह यादव
जिसका जलवा कायम है, उसका नाम मुलायम है। सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव ने मोदी की सुनामी में भी मैनपुरी का किला बचा लिया। मुलायम ने कुल पांचवी और लगातार चौथी जीत दर्ज की। हालांकि जीत के चौके में 2014 के मुकाबले वोटों का अंतर कम रहा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
lok sabha election 2019 election 2019 general election 2019 lok sabha chunav result 2019 india election 2019 result mulayam singh yadav मुलायम सिंह यादव मैनपुरी सीट
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 (lok sabha chunav 2019) के नतीजों में किसने मारी बाजी? फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार या कांग्रेस की चुनावी नैया हुई पार? सपा-बसपा ने किया यूपी में सूपड़ा साफ या भाजपा का दम रहा बरकरार? सिर्फ नतीजे नहीं, नतीजों के पीछे की पूरी तस्वीर, वजह और विश्लेषण। 23 मई को सबसे सटीक नतीजों  (lok sabha chunav result 2019) के लिए आपको आना है सिर्फ एक जगह- amarujala.com  Hindi news वेबसाइट पर.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

नरेंद्र मोदी-अमित शाह
Agra

इतनी बड़ी जीत तो नरेंद्र मोदी को भी नहीं मिली, भाजपा के इस प्रत्याशी ने रचा इतिहास

24 मई 2019

अमरिंदर सिंह
Chandigarh

एकमात्र कांग्रेसी, जिसने रोकी मोदी की लहर और विपक्ष को भी किया ध्वस्त, बढ़ा लिया अपना कद

24 मई 2019

देखिये लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के LIVE परिणाम विस्तार से
Election 2019

देखिये लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के LIVE परिणाम विस्तार से
अमर उजाला
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः बरात से लौट रहे मैक्स वाहन में अचानक मची चीख-पुकार, 12 घायल एक की मौत

24 मई 2019

जानिए अपने शहर के लाइव नतीजों की पल-पल की खबर
Election 2019

जानिए अपने शहर के लाइव नतीजों की पल-पल की खबर
मनोहर लाल
Chandigarh

हरियाणा: 10 का दम दिखा अपने दावे पर खरे उतरे, मनोहर लाल नायक बनकर उभरे, जीत के 4 कारण

24 मई 2019

रामपुर
Moradabad

रामपुर से आजम खां की जीत तो तय थी, जयाप्रदा की हार के 5 बड़े कारण

23 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

केजरीवाल ने नरेंद्र मोदी को दी बधाई
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल ने मोदी को ऐतिहासिक जीत पर दी बधाई, बिधूड़ी ने क्यों कह दी ये बड़ी बात

24 मई 2019

मोहम्मद सदीक
Chandigarh

पंजाब की 13 लोकसभा सीटों का हाल, कौन, कहां से और कितने वोट से जीता और हारा

24 मई 2019

देखिये लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के LIVE परिणाम विस्तार से
Election 2019

देखिये लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के LIVE परिणाम विस्तार से
विज्ञापन
जीत का जश्न मनाते भाजपा के कार्यकर्ता
Agra

'अनुसूचित जाति की राजधानी' में लहराया भाजपा का झंडा, बड़ी जीत के पीछे हैं ये पांच कारण

24 मई 2019

जया, निषाद, सावित्री बाई
Lucknow

यूपी के 5 बड़े दिग्गज नेता, जो दल बदलकर लड़े चुनाव, तीन ने मुंह की खाई

23 मई 2019

जानिए अपने शहर के लाइव नतीजों की पल-पल की खबर
Election 2019

जानिए अपने शहर के लाइव नतीजों की पल-पल की खबर
डिंपल यादव, सुब्रत पाठक (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

एक-एक वोट की जंग में सुब्रत पाठक ने दी डिंपल यादव को करारी शिकस्त, हार के बाद किया इमोशनल ट्वीट

24 मई 2019

mohit mor murder
Delhi NCR

टिक-टॉक वाले मोहित की हत्या में नया मोड़, कहीं लड़की तो नहीं मौत की असली वजह

23 मई 2019

दिग्गज जिनकी हार तय
Delhi NCR

Election Result 2019: दिल्ली के 5 दिग्गज जिनकी हार तय, फाइट में भी नहीं हैं आतिशी

23 मई 2019

जयंत चौधरी और सत्यपाल सिंह का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

चुनाव परिणाम: कुछ ऐसे चला जयंत और सत्यपाल में कांटे का मुकाबला, पल-पल में बदले चौंकाने वाले आंकड़े

23 मई 2019

झांसी लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 परिणाम
Meerut

लोकसभा चुनाव परिणाम: यूपी की इन सीटों पर हार रही भाजपा, बसपा को मिल रही भारी बढ़त 

23 मई 2019

भाजपा-बसपा-कांग्रेस
Meerut

चुनाव परिणाम: इन 7 सीटों में तीन भाजपा, तीन बसपा, एक पर टक्कर जारी, देखें जीते प्रत्याशियों के नाम

23 मई 2019

सत्यदेव पचौरी को मिठाई खिलातीं उनकी पत्नी, जीत का निशान दिखाते देवेंद्र सिंह भोले
Kanpur

kanpur Election Result Live: अकबरपुर से भाजपा के भोले विजयी, कानपुर से सत्यदेव पचौरी को बड़ी जीत

24 मई 2019

जाकिर मूसा
Jammu

अब किसी आतंकी के जनाजे में नहीं लगेंगे मूसा... मूसा जाकिर मूसा के नारे, सुरक्षाबलों ने मार गिराया

24 मई 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव परिणाम
Meerut

Election Results Live: ये मुस्लिम प्रत्याशी दे रहे भाजपा को टक्कर, जानें- वेस्ट की इन सीटों का हाल

23 मई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

चुनाव परिणाम: सामने आया यूपी की इन महत्वपूर्ण सीटों का परिणाम, भाजपा चार तो बसपा तीन सीटें जीती

24 मई 2019

जश्न मनाते संजीव बालियान
Meerut

चुनाव परिणाम 2019: जीत के बाद संजीव बालियान ने लहराई तलवार, गूंजे मोदी जिंदाबाद के नारे

23 मई 2019

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी पत्नी
Dehradun

लव मैरिज का खौफनाक अंत: पति को पहले दी नींद की गोलियां, फिर कार में बैठाकर दोस्त से लगवा दी आग

22 मई 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव
मुलायम सिंह यादव
मुलायम सिंह यादव, मायावती और अखिलेश यादव
मुलायम सिंह यादव, मायावती और अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : पीटीआई
मुलायम सिंह यादव
मुलायम सिंह यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुलायम सिंह यादव
मुलायम सिंह यादव - फोटो : amar ujala
प्रेम सिंह शाक्य और मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल)
प्रेम सिंह शाक्य और मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल)
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

दिशा पाटनी के इस फ्लोरल स्टाइल से आप आंखें नहीं हटा पाएंगे

ग्लैमर गर्ल दिशा पाटनी मुंबई में अक्सर अपने खास दोस्त टाइगर श्रॉफ के साथ ही दिखती हैं। लेकिन दिशा इस बार नजर आईं बिल्कुल अकेले। दिशा के खूबसूरत अंदाज़ से कोई नजरें नहीं हटा पाया।

24 मई 2019

हेडलाइंस 1:01

त्राल में सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी कामयाबी, मारा गया आतंकी जाकिर मूसा साथ ही देशभर की 5 बड़ी खबरें

24 मई 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:25

सपा ने खोई कन्नौज की सीट तो हेमा और साध्वी प्रज्ञा ने दर्ज की रिकॉर्ड जीत

24 मई 2019

मोदी 2:39

जीत के बाद गरजे मोदी- 2 से अब दोबारा आ गए, लेकिन संस्कार नहीं छोड़ेंगे

24 मई 2019

पीएम मोदी 41:29

जीत के बाद पीएम मोदी का पहला भाषण, कहा बदनीयत से नहीं करूंगा कोई काम

24 मई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.