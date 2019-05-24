'अनुसूचित जाति की राजधानी' में लहराया भाजपा का झंडा, बड़ी जीत के पीछे हैं ये पांच कारण

{"_id":"5ce77ff3bdec22073b6533c2","slug":"lok-sabha-election-result-five-factors-of-bjp-victory-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0938\u0942\u091a\u093f\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091d\u0902\u0921\u093e, \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जीत का जश्न मनाते भाजपा के कार्यकर्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जीत के बाद अभिवादन स्वीकार करते एसपी सिंह बघेल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जीत का जश्न मनाते भाजपा कार्यकर्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नरेंद्र मोदी-अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
- फोटो : amar ujala