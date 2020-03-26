LadengeCoronaSe: 'खाकी' का एक रूप ऐसा भी...लॉकडाउन में ड्यूटी के साथ निभा रहे इंसानियत का फर्ज

{"_id":"5e7c4b6b8ebc3e6fcb3255bc","slug":"lockdown-news-update-in-hindi-police-helping-poor-people-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#LadengeCoronaSe: '\u0916\u093e\u0915\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940...\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
agra police
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7c4b6b8ebc3e6fcb3255bc","slug":"lockdown-news-update-in-hindi-police-helping-poor-people-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#LadengeCoronaSe: '\u0916\u093e\u0915\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940...\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
थाने के बाहर बैठे श्रमिक परिवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7c4b6b8ebc3e6fcb3255bc","slug":"lockdown-news-update-in-hindi-police-helping-poor-people-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#LadengeCoronaSe: '\u0916\u093e\u0915\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940...\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस मेस का खाना खाते श्रमिक परिवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7c4b6b8ebc3e6fcb3255bc","slug":"lockdown-news-update-in-hindi-police-helping-poor-people-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#LadengeCoronaSe: '\u0916\u093e\u0915\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940...\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएसपी बबलू कुमार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7c4b6b8ebc3e6fcb3255bc","slug":"lockdown-news-update-in-hindi-police-helping-poor-people-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#LadengeCoronaSe: '\u0916\u093e\u0915\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940...\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गरीब महिलाओं को भोजन देते पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला