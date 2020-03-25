फिरोजाबादः नहर में मिला लापता युवक का शव, ग्रामीणों ने किया पुलिस पर पथराव

{"_id":"5e7b4e698ebc3e773e23195e","slug":"missing-youth-found-dead-in-canal-villagers-pelted-stones-at-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0903 \u0928\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0925\u0930\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धर्मेंद्र का फाइल फोटो और पथराव में क्षतिग्रस्त पुलिस की गाड़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धर्मेंद्र का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव में क्षतिग्रस्त पुलिस की गाड़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्षतिग्रस्त पुलिस की गाड़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद स्थानीय लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धर्मेंद्र की मौत के बाद विलाप करते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला