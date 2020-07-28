शहर चुनें
कासगंज हत्याकांडः एक और घायल ने तोड़ा दम, चार हत्याओं से चीखों में बदलीं सिसकियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कासगंज, Updated Tue, 28 Jul 2020 07:06 PM IST
राधाचरण, भूपेंद्र, प्रेम सिंह और प्रमोद के फाइल फोटो ऊपर से नीचे
राधाचरण, भूपेंद्र, प्रेम सिंह और प्रमोद के फाइल फोटो ऊपर से नीचे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के कासगंज जनपद के होडलपुर गांव में हुए हत्याकांड में गंभीर रूप से घायल प्रमोद की भी मंगलवार को अलीगढ़ में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाया। इसके बाद कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच शव को गांव भेज दिया गया। पोस्टमार्टम हाउस में भी पुलिस मुस्तैद रही। इस हत्याकांड में ये चौथी मौत है।
राधाचरण, भूपेंद्र, प्रेम सिंह और प्रमोद के फाइल फोटो ऊपर से नीचे
राधाचरण, भूपेंद्र, प्रेम सिंह और प्रमोद के फाइल फोटो ऊपर से नीचे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस के कड़े पहरे में हुआ तीनों का अंतिम संस्कार
पुलिस के कड़े पहरे में हुआ तीनों का अंतिम संस्कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पर तैनात पुलिसफोर्स
पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पर तैनात पुलिसफोर्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतकों के फाइल फोटो, राधाचरण, बीच में भूपेंद्र उर्फ रुद्र और प्रेम सिंह, बाएं से दाएं
मृतकों के फाइल फोटो, राधाचरण, बीच में भूपेंद्र उर्फ रुद्र और प्रेम सिंह, बाएं से दाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस के कड़े पहरे में हुआ तीनों का अंतिम संस्कार
पुलिस के कड़े पहरे में हुआ तीनों का अंतिम संस्कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस गिरफ्त में हत्या के आरोपी
पुलिस गिरफ्त में हत्या के आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में तैनात आरएएफ
गांव में तैनात आरएएफ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एडीजी अजय आनंद से बात करते पीड़ित परिवार के सदस्य
एडीजी अजय आनंद से बात करते पीड़ित परिवार के सदस्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हत्यारोपियों के बंद पड़े मकान
हत्यारोपियों के बंद पड़े मकान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हत्यारोपियों के मकान पर पड़े ताले
हत्यारोपियों के मकान पर पड़े ताले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
