कासगंज हत्याकांडः एक और घायल ने तोड़ा दम, चार हत्याओं से चीखों में बदलीं सिसकियां

{"_id":"5f2022c48ebc3e74a86cc27f","slug":"kasganj-fourth-injured-man-dies-in-hospital-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0938\u0917\u0902\u091c \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u092e, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राधाचरण, भूपेंद्र, प्रेम सिंह और प्रमोद के फाइल फोटो ऊपर से नीचे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2022c48ebc3e74a86cc27f","slug":"kasganj-fourth-injured-man-dies-in-hospital-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0938\u0917\u0902\u091c \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u092e, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस के कड़े पहरे में हुआ तीनों का अंतिम संस्कार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2022c48ebc3e74a86cc27f","slug":"kasganj-fourth-injured-man-dies-in-hospital-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0938\u0917\u0902\u091c \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u092e, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पर तैनात पुलिसफोर्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2022c48ebc3e74a86cc27f","slug":"kasganj-fourth-injured-man-dies-in-hospital-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0938\u0917\u0902\u091c \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u092e, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतकों के फाइल फोटो, राधाचरण, बीच में भूपेंद्र उर्फ रुद्र और प्रेम सिंह, बाएं से दाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2022c48ebc3e74a86cc27f","slug":"kasganj-fourth-injured-man-dies-in-hospital-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0938\u0917\u0902\u091c \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u092e, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस के कड़े पहरे में हुआ तीनों का अंतिम संस्कार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2022c48ebc3e74a86cc27f","slug":"kasganj-fourth-injured-man-dies-in-hospital-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0938\u0917\u0902\u091c \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u092e, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस गिरफ्त में हत्या के आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2022c48ebc3e74a86cc27f","slug":"kasganj-fourth-injured-man-dies-in-hospital-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0938\u0917\u0902\u091c \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u092e, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गांव में तैनात आरएएफ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2022c48ebc3e74a86cc27f","slug":"kasganj-fourth-injured-man-dies-in-hospital-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0938\u0917\u0902\u091c \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u092e, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एडीजी अजय आनंद से बात करते पीड़ित परिवार के सदस्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2022c48ebc3e74a86cc27f","slug":"kasganj-fourth-injured-man-dies-in-hospital-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0938\u0917\u0902\u091c \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u092e, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हत्यारोपियों के बंद पड़े मकान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2022c48ebc3e74a86cc27f","slug":"kasganj-fourth-injured-man-dies-in-hospital-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0938\u0917\u0902\u091c \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u092e, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हत्यारोपियों के मकान पर पड़े ताले
- फोटो : अमर उजाला