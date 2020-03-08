वृंदावनः ठंडाई पीकर होली में मगन हुए भगवान बांकेबिहारी, भोग के बाद बंट रहा प्रसाद

{"_id":"5e64e04f8ebc3ef3fd731a84","slug":"holi-2020-play-in-banke-bihari-mandir-bhog-of-thandai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0943\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0903 \u0920\u0902\u0921\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0940\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0917\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092d\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0902\u091f \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठाकुरजी के गालों पर लग रहा गुलाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e64e04f8ebc3ef3fd731a84","slug":"holi-2020-play-in-banke-bihari-mandir-bhog-of-thandai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0943\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0903 \u0920\u0902\u0921\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0940\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0917\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092d\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0902\u091f \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में होली के रंगों की वर्षा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e64e04f8ebc3ef3fd731a84","slug":"holi-2020-play-in-banke-bihari-mandir-bhog-of-thandai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0943\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0903 \u0920\u0902\u0921\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0940\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0917\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092d\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0902\u091f \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भक्तों ने बिहारीजी संग खेली होली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e64e04f8ebc3ef3fd731a84","slug":"holi-2020-play-in-banke-bihari-mandir-bhog-of-thandai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0943\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0903 \u0920\u0902\u0921\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0940\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0917\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092d\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0902\u091f \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जलेबी मिठाई
- फोटो : Social media
{"_id":"5e64e04f8ebc3ef3fd731a84","slug":"holi-2020-play-in-banke-bihari-mandir-bhog-of-thandai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0943\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0903 \u0920\u0902\u0921\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0940\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0917\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092d\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0902\u091f \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में होली के रंगों की वर्षा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला