सफाई कर्मियों की हड़ताल से ताजमहल की छवि पर 'गंदगी का धब्बा', जगह-जगह लगे कूड़े के ढेर

{"_id":"5d0b9ba38ebc3e1317420373","slug":"garbage-dump-outside-the-taj-mahal-due-to-sweepers-strikes-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0935\u093f \u092a\u0930 '\u0917\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0927\u092c\u094d\u092c\u093e', \u091c\u0917\u0939-\u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0942\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0922\u0947\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल के बाहर कूड़े का ढेर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आउटसोर्सिंग कंपनी के सफाई कर्मचारियों ने वेतन न मिलने पर प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल के बाहर कूड़े का ढेर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कूड़े से भरा रिक्शा-ट्रॉली तक नहीं हटाया गया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल के बाहर कूड़े का ढेर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल के बाहर सैलानी (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला