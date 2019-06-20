'खाकी वालों' की भी अब खैर नहीं, बगैर हेलमेट बाइक चला रहे 23 पुलिसकर्मियों पर 'कार्रवाई'

{"_id":"5d0bc6038ebc3e1ebd7ec3f7","slug":"challan-of-23-policemen-for-running-bike-without-helmets-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0916\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902' \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u092c \u0916\u0948\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092c\u0917\u0948\u0930 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u092e\u0947\u091f \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 23 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 '\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों का कटा चालान
बाइक का चालान करता यातायात पुलिसकर्मी
बाइक का चालान करता पुलिसकर्मी
बिना हेलमेट बाइक पर सवार पुलिसकर्मी
बिना हेलमेट बाइक पर सवार पुलिसकर्मी
