Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Agra › challan of 23 policemen for running bike without helmets in mathura

'खाकी वालों' की भी अब खैर नहीं, बगैर हेलमेट बाइक चला रहे 23 पुलिसकर्मियों पर 'कार्रवाई'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Thu, 20 Jun 2019 11:17 PM IST
यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों का कटा चालान
यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों का कटा चालान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में दूसरों को हेलमेट के लिए प्रेरित करने वाली पुलिस खुद ही नियमों को तोड़ रही है। सड़क सुरक्षा सप्ताह के तहत यातायात पुलिस ने पुलिस लाइन, पुलिस ऑफिस और तहसील पर अभियान चलाया। 23 पुलिकर्मियों के बिना हेलमेट के चालान किए गए हैं, वहीं बिना सीट बेल्ट के वाहन दौड़ाने वाले प्रशासन के 10 वाहनों को चालान किया। 
helmet road safety week challan traffic rules



यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों का कटा चालान
यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों का कटा चालान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाइक का चालान करता यातायात पुलिसकर्मी
बाइक का चालान करता यातायात पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाइक का चालान करता पुलिसकर्मी
बाइक का चालान करता पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिना हेलमेट बाइक पर सवार पुलिसकर्मी
बिना हेलमेट बाइक पर सवार पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिना हेलमेट बाइक पर सवार पुलिसकर्मी
बिना हेलमेट बाइक पर सवार पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला




