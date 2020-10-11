आगराः चार लाख लोगों की सेहत से खिलवाड़, फेफड़ों में घुल रहा जहर

{"_id":"5f82a6658ebc3e9bd646e291","slug":"four-lakhs-of-people-messed-with-health-agra-9th-polluted-city-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e\u0903 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u092b\u0947\u092b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091c\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्मार्ट सिटी कंपनी ने नहीं किए उपाय
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क निर्माण के दौरान उड़ती धूल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क पर उड़ती धूल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उड़ रही धूल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क पर खुली पड़ी मिट्टी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला