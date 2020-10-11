शहर चुनें
आगराः चार लाख लोगों की सेहत से खिलवाड़, फेफड़ों में घुल रहा जहर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 11 Oct 2020 12:16 PM IST
स्मार्ट सिटी कंपनी ने नहीं किए उपाय
स्मार्ट सिटी कंपनी ने नहीं किए उपाय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पानी की पाइप लाइन, सीवर लाइन और यूटिलिटी डक्ट के कारण शहर में चल रही खोदाई से उड़ रही धूल-मिट्टी से चार लाख लोगों की सेहत के साथ खिलवाड़ हो रहा है। फतेहाबाद रोड पर आईटीसी होटल से इनर रिंग रोड तक और एबीडी एरिया के 9 वार्डों में बिछाई जा रही पानी की पाइप लाइन, सीवर लाइन की खोदाई के कारण हर गली, मोहल्ले में लोग धूल, मिट्टी के कारण सांस लेने में परेशानी महसूस कर रहे हैं। शहर में सबसे खराब वायु गुणवत्ता फतेहाबाद रोड और ताजगंज के उन वार्डों की है, जहां खोदाई जारी है। शनिवार को भी फतेहाबाद रोड के निर्माण कार्यों पर न तो पर्दे लगाए गए और न ही पानी का छिड़काव किया गया। भारी धूल, मिट्टी के कणों के कारण लोगों का सांस लेना मुश्किल हो गया है। 
air pollution stubble burning increases air pollution in agra

