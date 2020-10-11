शहर चुनें
पहली बार वीकेंड में दिख रही पर्यटकों कमी, ताजमहल पर आए कम सैलानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 11 Oct 2020 10:22 AM IST
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
1 of 5
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर बीते शनिवार को जहां 5071 पर्यटक आए थे, इस शनिवार केवल 3919 पर्यटक ही आ पाए। इनमें केवल 25 विदेशी पर्यटक हैं, जबकि बीते शनिवार 53 विदेशी पर्यटक ताजमहल का दीदार करने आए थे। पिछले शनिवार को ताजमहल में पांच हजार पर्यटकों की लिमिट पूरी हो गई थी। 
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर फोटो खिंचाती महिला पर्यटक
ताजमहल पर फोटो खिंचाती महिला पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर मास्क पहनकर आए सैलानी
ताजमहल पर मास्क पहनकर आए सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
