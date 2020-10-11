पहली बार वीकेंड में दिख रही पर्यटकों कमी, ताजमहल पर आए कम सैलानी

{"_id":"5f828f138ebc3e9b8268b907","slug":"tajmahal-tourist-only-2500-tickets-sold","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u0940\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u092e\u0940, \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u092e \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर फोटो खिंचाती महिला पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर मास्क पहनकर आए सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला