'रावण' को कोरोना का डर: संक्रमण से बचाव का संदेश...कारीगरों ने बनाए मास्क वाले पुतले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 23 Oct 2020 12:16 AM IST
मास्क वाला रावण का पुतला
मास्क वाला रावण का पुतला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दशानन को कोरोना का डर है, इससे बचाव के लिए वह मास्क पहनकर आएगा...। आगरा में लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए कारीगरों ने इस तरह के पुतले बनाए हैं। इस बार रामलीला मैदान में दशानन का दहन नहीं होगा, लेकिन गली-मोहल्ले में पुतले जलाए जाएंगे। ये पुतले तीन फीट से लेकर 15 फीट तक के हैं।
 
मास्क वाला रावण का पुतला
मास्क वाला रावण का पुतला
मास्क वाले रावण का पुतले
रावण के पुतले पर मास्क लगाता कारीगर
पुतला विक्रेता
