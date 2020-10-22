'रावण' को कोरोना का डर: संक्रमण से बचाव का संदेश...कारीगरों ने बनाए मास्क वाले पुतले

{"_id":"5f91ac8701392f50f804fce6","slug":"effigy-of-ravana-wearing-masks-to-make-people-aware-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923' \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0921\u0930: \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936...\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0917\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0915 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मास्क वाला रावण का पुतला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मास्क वाला रावण का पुतला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मास्क वाले रावण का पुतले
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रावण के पुतले पर मास्क लगाता कारीगर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुतला विक्रेता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला