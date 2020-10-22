वृंदावनः बांकेबिहारी मंदिर खुलवाने के लिए शुरू हुआ अनिश्चितकालीन धरना

{"_id":"5f913ccd8ebc3e9b7a5bf8a9","slug":"banke-bihari-temple-news-strike-for-open-gate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0943\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0903 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0936\u094d\u091a\u093f\u0924\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0927\u0930\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धर्म रक्षा संघ: अनिश्चितकालीन धरना
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर पर खड़े भक्त
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के गेट पर खड़े मंदिर के कर्मचारी
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के बाहर खड़े श्रद्धालु
