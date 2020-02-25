अधूरी रह गई ट्रंप की बेटी इवांका की यह ख्वाहिश, दोबारा ताजमहल आने की कही बात

{"_id":"5e549f628ebc3ef3e411447a","slug":"donald-trump-daughter-s-ivanka-trump-visit-the-taj-mahal-but-a-desire-remains-unfulfilled","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0927\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0907\u0935\u093e\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936, \u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में इवांका ट्रंप
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल में इवांका ट्रंप
- फोटो : ANI
पति के साथ इवांका ट्रंप
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में इवांका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में इवांका ट्रंप और जेरेड
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
इवांका और जेरेड ने किया ताजमहल का दीदार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला