Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Donald Trump daughter's Ivanka Trump visit the taj mahal but a desire remains unfulfilled

अधूरी रह गई ट्रंप की बेटी इवांका की यह ख्वाहिश, दोबारा ताजमहल आने की कही बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 25 Feb 2020 10:22 AM IST
ताजमहल में इवांका ट्रंप
1 of 6
ताजमहल में इवांका ट्रंप - फोटो : Amar Ujala
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने सोमवार को ताजमहल का दीदार पूरे परिवार के साथ किया। ट्रंप के साथ उनकी पत्नी मेलानिया थीं तो ताज में बेटी इवांका और दामाद जेरेड भी मौजूद रहे। पति संग इवांका ने ताजमहल के साये में फोटो खिंचवाएं, लेकिन उनकी एक ख्वाहिश अधूरी रह गई। ताज को देखकर अचंभित इवांका ने कहा कि वो ताजमहल देखने दोबारा आएंगी।
donald trump visit in india भारत में ट्रंप ivanka trump taj mahal

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

ताजमहल में इवांका ट्रंप
ताजमहल में इवांका ट्रंप - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल में इवांका ट्रंप
ताजमहल में इवांका ट्रंप - फोटो : ANI
पति के साथ इवांका ट्रंप
पति के साथ इवांका ट्रंप - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में इवांका
ताजमहल में इवांका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में इवांका ट्रंप और जेरेड
ताजमहल में इवांका ट्रंप और जेरेड - फोटो : Amar Ujala
इवांका और जेरेड ने किया ताजमहल का दीदार
इवांका और जेरेड ने किया ताजमहल का दीदार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
