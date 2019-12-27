'सिरकटवा' पति के खिलाफ चार्जशीट, ऑटो में सिर लेकर घूमा था आरोपी, पढ़िए पूरा घटनाक्रम

{"_id":"5e05c5c78ebc3e8801067250","slug":"charge-sheet-against-husband-who-cut-head-of-his-wife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u093f\u0930\u0915\u091f\u0935\u093e' \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f, \u0911\u091f\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पत्नी की हत्या का आरोपी नरेश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e05c5c78ebc3e8801067250","slug":"charge-sheet-against-husband-who-cut-head-of-his-wife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u093f\u0930\u0915\u091f\u0935\u093e' \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f, \u0911\u091f\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हरीपर्वत पुलिस स्टेशन आगरा
{"_id":"5e05c5c78ebc3e8801067250","slug":"charge-sheet-against-husband-who-cut-head-of-his-wife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u093f\u0930\u0915\u091f\u0935\u093e' \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f, \u0911\u091f\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महिला की हत्या के बाद मौके पर जुटी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e05c5c78ebc3e8801067250","slug":"charge-sheet-against-husband-who-cut-head-of-his-wife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u093f\u0930\u0915\u091f\u0935\u093e' \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f, \u0911\u091f\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
court order
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e05c5c78ebc3e8801067250","slug":"charge-sheet-against-husband-who-cut-head-of-his-wife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u093f\u0930\u0915\u091f\u0935\u093e' \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f, \u0911\u091f\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसपी सिटी बोत्रे रोहन प्रमोद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला