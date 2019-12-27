शहर चुनें

Charge sheet against husband Who Cut Head Of His Wife

'सिरकटवा' पति के खिलाफ चार्जशीट, ऑटो में सिर लेकर घूमा था आरोपी, पढ़िए पूरा घटनाक्रम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 27 Dec 2019 02:26 PM IST
पत्नी की हत्या का आरोपी नरेश
पत्नी की हत्या का आरोपी नरेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कछपुरा के ‘सिरकटवा’ नरेश के खिलाफ  दर्ज मामले में पुलिस की तेजी की वजह से कोर्ट में सुनवाई शुरू हो गई है। पुलिस ने कोर्ट में तेजी से जांच कर आरोप पत्र दाखिल कर दिया था। गवाहों से भी बात कर ली गई है। पुलिस की कोशिश तेजी से गवाही कराने की है।
