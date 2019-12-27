फिरोजाबाद उपद्रव में घायल दो और युवकों की मौत, छह हुई मृतकों की संख्या

{"_id":"5e0597478ebc3e8800729d1a","slug":"firozabad-violence-total-six-died-in-protest-against-caa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0926\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u091b\u0939 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0943\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पिछले शुक्रवार को हुए उपद्रव की फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0597478ebc3e8800729d1a","slug":"firozabad-violence-total-six-died-in-protest-against-caa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0926\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u091b\u0939 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0943\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार को हुए उपद्रव की फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0597478ebc3e8800729d1a","slug":"firozabad-violence-total-six-died-in-protest-against-caa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0926\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u091b\u0939 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0943\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बवाल के दौरान तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0597478ebc3e8800729d1a","slug":"firozabad-violence-total-six-died-in-protest-against-caa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0926\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u091b\u0939 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0943\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा जोन के एडीजी अजय आनंद, कमिश्नर अनिल कुमार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला