शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   big crocodiles enter village near chambal river in agra

गांव में घुसा मगरमच्छ, रेस्क्यू के दौरान बाल-बाल बचे वन दरोगा, देखिए तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 20 Jun 2020 11:57 AM IST
कलींजर गांव में पकड़ा गया मगरमच्छ
1 of 5
कलींजर गांव में पकड़ा गया मगरमच्छ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा जिले के बाह क्षेत्र में आये दिन मगरमच्छ गांवों में घुस रहे हैं। इससे ग्रामीण दहशत में हैं। कलींजर गांव में एक मगरमच्छ के घुसने से दहशत फैल गई। इस दौरान मगरमच्छ के हमले से वन दरोगा राजेश सिंह बाल-बाल बच गए। करीब दो घंटे के रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन के बाद पकड़े गए मगरमच्छ को चंबल नदी के नंदगवां घाट पर छोड़ दिया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
प्रतिष्ठित ज्योतिषाचार्य अजय भाम्बी से जानें इस सूर्य ग्रहण की विशेष बातें
Click Here
विज्ञापन
crocodiles rescue crocodile chambal century

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

चंबल नदी में घड़ियाल
Bizarre News

चंबल में दिख रहा लॉकडाउन का असर, हजारों की तादाद में घड़ियालों का हुआ जन्म

18 जून 2020

सूर्य ग्रहण
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: 21 जून को सूर्य ग्रहण, ये उपाय करने से मिलेगा लाभ, सूतक काल में न करें ये काम

20 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
ये हैं वो पांच टिप्स जो AFCAT की तैयारी में आएंगे आपके काम
safalta.com

ये हैं वो पांच टिप्स जो AFCAT की तैयारी में आएंगे आपके काम
zakir musa
Lucknow

इनामुल हक के फेसबुक कवर पेज से एक और नया खुलासा, आतंकी जाकिर मूसा को बताया शहीद भाई

20 जून 2020

parle g
Prayagraj

आर्थिक सुस्ती के बीच प्रयागराज में 20 से 25 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ गया पारले जी का प्रोडक्शन

20 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

पाकिस्तान ड्रोन
Jammu

बीएसएफ की मुस्तैदी ने खोली बौखलाए पड़ोसी की पोल, ना'पाक' ड्रोन से भेजे गए हथियार, देखें तस्वीरें

20 जून 2020

सूर्य ग्रहण 2020
Himachal Pradesh

सूर्य ग्रहण 2020: जानें किन राशियों के जातकों पर पड़ेगा क्या प्रभाव

20 जून 2020

ये हैं वो पांच टिप्स जो AFCAT की तैयारी में आएंगे आपके काम
safalta.com

ये हैं वो पांच टिप्स जो AFCAT की तैयारी में आएंगे आपके काम
विज्ञापन
ग्रहण
Meerut

सूर्य ग्रहण 2020: आज रात से लग जाएगा सूतक काल, जानें, ग्रहण में क्या करें और क्या न करें

20 जून 2020

weather update: weather prediction for the month of june in uttar pradesh
Lucknow

लखनऊ के मुहाने पर ठिठका मानसून, आने वाले दिनों के लिए ये है मौसम का अपडेट

20 जून 2020

इनामुल हक
Lucknow

इनामुल हक के मोबाइल से चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, आतंकी संगठन अल-कायदा से जुड़े अहम सबूत मिले

20 जून 2020

boiler blast in a factory
Lucknow

यूपी: केमिकल फैक्टरी का बॉयलर फटा, तस्वीरों में देखें धमाके के बाद का मंजर, रोते-बिलखते लोग

20 जून 2020

Bareilly news
Bareilly

बरेली में सक्रिय है स्लीपर सेल, तमाम बड़े मामलों में जुड़ता रहा है कनेक्शन, पढ़ें पूरी जानकारी

20 जून 2020

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

पंजाब में सिद्धू के घर के बाहर बिहार पुलिस का डेरा, तीन दिन से नहीं मिल रहे 'गुरु', पढ़ें- मामला

20 जून 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

गलवां घाटी हिंसाः प्रयागराज में शहीद दीपक कुमार को सैन्य और प्रशासनिक अफसरों ने किया सैल्यूट

20 जून 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona Update News: इविवि, बेली के साथ सोरांव के हॉस्पिटल में भी पहुंचा कोरोना, जिले में आठ नए केस मिले

19 जून 2020

Allahabad University
Prayagraj

दो शिक्षकों के कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने से इलाहाबाद विवि में हडक़ंप

19 जून 2020

शुक्रवार को बारिश के बाद बीएचयू अस्पताल परिसर में जल भराव।
Varanasi

वाराणसी : पांच लाख रुपये खर्च करने के बाद भी राहत नहीं, बारिश में शहर बना तलैया

19 जून 2020

जामा मस्जिद
Delhi NCR

क्या है दिल्ली की जामा मस्जिद का असली नाम, जानकर हैरान रह जाएंगे आप

19 जून 2020

Surya Grahan 2020: Rare Coincidence after 500 years, Effects on Zodiac Sign and Solution For Fortune
Dehradun

सूर्य ग्रहण: 500 साल बाद बन रहा अद्भुत संयोग, राशियों पर ऐसा रहेगा असर, ये उपाय करना होगा फलदायी  

19 जून 2020

शहीद अंकुश ठाकुर की पार्थिव देह घर पहुंची
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: नम आंखों से शहीद अंकुश को अंतिम विदाई, ऊना से हमीरपुर तक हुई पुष्प वर्षा, मां और छोटा भाई बेसुध

19 जून 2020

प्रॉपर्टी डीलर की गोली मारकर हत्या
Kanpur

यूपी: पिस्टल और तमंचे से प्रापर्टी डीलर पर बरसाईं ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां, अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मौत

19 जून 2020

कलींजर गांव में पकड़ा गया मगरमच्छ
कलींजर गांव में पकड़ा गया मगरमच्छ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मगरमच्छ को काबू में लेती वन विभाग की टीम
मगरमच्छ को काबू में लेती वन विभाग की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मगरमच्छ
मगरमच्छ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मगरमच्छ
मगरमच्छ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चंबल नदी
चंबल नदी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited