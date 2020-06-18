चीन के विरोध में प्रदर्शन: आगरा में लोगों ने चीनी सामान को लगाई आग, शी जिनपिंग के पुतले फूंके

{"_id":"5eeb81638ebc3e42ae3d354d","slug":"people-burn-chinese-goods-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928: \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0917, \u0936\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u092a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चीनी सामान को जलाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चीनी सामान को जलाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चीन के विरोध में प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चीन के विरोध में प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जनप्रतिनिधियों ने खोला मोर्चा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिवसैनिकों ने फूंका पुतला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चीनी उत्पादों की जलाई होली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीदों को दी श्रद्धांजलि
- फोटो : अमर उजाला