Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   people burn Chinese goods in agra

चीन के विरोध में प्रदर्शन: आगरा में लोगों ने चीनी सामान को लगाई आग, शी जिनपिंग के पुतले फूंके

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 18 Jun 2020 08:46 PM IST
चीनी सामान को जलाया
चीनी सामान को जलाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारतीय सैनिकों की शहादत पर चीन के खिलाफ गुस्सा कम नहीं हो रहा है। आगरा में गुरुवार को भी विभिन्न संगठनों ने चीनी उत्पादों, चीन के ध्वज को जलाकर प्रदर्शन किया। चीनी राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग के पुतले भी फूंके गए। इसके बाद प्रदर्शनकारियों ने प्रशासन को ज्ञापन दिए और शहीद सैनिकों को श्रद्धा सुमन अर्पित किए। जनप्रतिनिधियों ने प्रदर्शन कर लोगों से चीनी उत्पाद के बहिष्कार की अपील की। 
anti china protests boycott chinese goods indian army

चीनी सामान को जलाया
चीनी सामान को जलाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चीनी सामान को जलाया
चीनी सामान को जलाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चीन के विरोध में प्रदर्शन
चीन के विरोध में प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चीन के विरोध में प्रदर्शन
चीन के विरोध में प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जनप्रतिनिधियों ने खोला मोर्चा
जनप्रतिनिधियों ने खोला मोर्चा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिवसैनिकों ने फूंका पुतला
शिवसैनिकों ने फूंका पुतला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चीनी उत्पादों की जलाई होली
चीनी उत्पादों की जलाई होली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीदों को दी श्रद्धांजलि
शहीदों को दी श्रद्धांजलि - फोटो : अमर उजाला
