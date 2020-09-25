ब्रज में किसानों ने किया बिल का विरोध, सड़क पर उतरकर सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी

{"_id":"5f6d92838ebc3e13a7333290","slug":"agriculture-bill-2020-farmers-protest-on-road-in-braj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
किसान बिल के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन करते किसान ज्ञापन देते समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसान बिल के विरोध में प्रदर्शन करते किसान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहाबाद में प्रदर्शन के दौरान किसान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसान नेता शयाम सिंह चाहर ने नेतृत्व में किसानों ने धरना दिया।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डीएम चंद्र विजय सिंह को ज्ञापन देते सपाई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसानों के प्रदर्शन के लिए होलीगेट पर मौजूद पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला