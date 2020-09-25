शहर चुनें
ब्रज में किसानों ने किया बिल का विरोध, सड़क पर उतरकर सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 25 Sep 2020 12:35 PM IST
किसान बिल के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन करते किसान ज्ञापन देते समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता
किसान बिल के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन करते किसान ज्ञापन देते समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसान बिल के विरोध में में भारतीय किसान यूनियन (भाकियू) द्वारा एक दिवसीय धरना प्रदर्शन का एलान किया गया। ब्रज में किसानों ने बंद का समर्थन किया। मथुरा में कांग्रेस ने भाकियू के बंद का समर्थन किया है। वहीं आगरा में सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी और कृषि बिल वापस लेने की मांग की जा रही है। 
agriculture bill 2020 farmers protest in up samajwadi party congress party farmer bill

किसान बिल के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन करते किसान ज्ञापन देते समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता
किसान बिल के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन करते किसान ज्ञापन देते समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसान बिल के विरोध में प्रदर्शन करते किसान
किसान बिल के विरोध में प्रदर्शन करते किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहाबाद में प्रदर्शन के दौरान किसान
फतेहाबाद में प्रदर्शन के दौरान किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसान नेता शयाम सिंह चाहर ने नेतृत्व में किसानों ने धरना दिया।
किसान नेता शयाम सिंह चाहर ने नेतृत्व में किसानों ने धरना दिया। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डीएम चंद्र विजय सिंह को ज्ञापन देते सपाई
डीएम चंद्र विजय सिंह को ज्ञापन देते सपाई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसानों के प्रदर्शन के लिए होलीगेट पर मौजूद पुलिस
किसानों के प्रदर्शन के लिए होलीगेट पर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
