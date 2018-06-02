बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b124f634f1c1bab6e8b5c3a","slug":"agra-start-of-taj-india-fashion-week","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0948\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0932\u0935\u093e, \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0926\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
PICS: मॉडल्स ने बिखेरा रैंप पर जलवा, इनकी अदाएं देखकर हो जाएंगे दीवाने
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Sat, 02 Jun 2018 03:00 PM IST
रैंप पर म्यूजिक बीट्स पर कैटवॉक करती मॉडल्स। डिजायनर परिधानों से सजे स्टाल्स और फैशन की मस्ती में डूबी शाम। कुछ ऐसा ही नजारा था ताज इंडिया फैशन वीक के पहले दिन का।
