Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   accused arrested who beaten the hanuman bhakt naushad in mainpuri

मैनपुरी: हनुमान जी की पूजा करने पर नौशाद से मारपीट करने वाला एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैनपुरी, Updated Sat, 22 Feb 2020 12:50 AM IST
हनुमान जी की पूजा करता नौशाद
1 of 5
हनुमान जी की पूजा करता नौशाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मैनपुरी में हनुमान जी की पूजा और मंदिर के पूजारी के पैर पूछने पर युवक नौशाद और उसकी पत्नी के साथ मारपीट करने वाले एक आरोपी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस अन्य आरोपियों की तलाश में जुटी हुई है। 
worship of hanumanji naushad accused

हनुमान जी की पूजा करता नौशाद
Agra

मैनपुरी: हनुमान जी की पूजा करने पर नौशाद से मारपीट करने वाला एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार

22 फरवरी 2020

हनुमान जी की पूजा करता नौशाद
Agra

आगराः हनुमान भक्त नौशाद को पूजा करने से रोका, पुजारी के पैर छूने पर लोगों ने की पिटाई

20 फरवरी 2020

