Nani and grandson murdered after woman dispute with husband from seven year in gorakhpur

सात साल से चल रहे विवाद के बाद ससुराल पहुंची बुजुर्ग महिला, तीन दिन बाद मिली ऐसी दर्दनाक मौत

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 16 Oct 2020 02:15 PM IST
घटनास्थल पर छानबीन करती पुलिस।
1 of 6
घटनास्थल पर छानबीन करती पुलिस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले के शाहपुर थाना क्षेत्र के रामजानकी नगर नया टोला में गुरुवार को घर के कमरे में ही रिटायर रेलकर्मी वीरेंद्र सिंह की पत्नी चंदाऔर उनके नाती नैतिक की चाकू से गला रेतकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। पुलिस सभी बिंदुओं पर जांच कर रही है। कमरे में खून का जमा होना और बेटे का मोबाइल बंद कर फरार होने जैसे कई साक्ष्य हैं जिससे पुलिस के शक की सुई घर के ही किसी व्यक्ति की ओर जा रही है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़िए कि किस वजह से पुलिस को करीबियों पर है हत्या का शक...

 
