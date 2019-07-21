शहर चुनें

विधायक की बेटी साक्षी को भगा शादी करने वाले अजितेश के घरवाले वापस लौटे, घर पर इतनी पुलिस तैनात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बरेली, Updated Sun, 21 Jul 2019 01:42 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विधायक राजेश मिश्रा उर्फ पप्पू भरतौल की बेटी साक्षी को घर से भगाकर शादी करने वाले अजितेश के घरवाले 15 दिन बाद शुक्रवार को घर लौट आए। अजितेश के दादा-दादी और बहन के घर लौटने के बाद पुलिस अफसर सतर्क हो गए हैं। घर पर पुलिस सुरक्षा का घेरा और बढ़ा दिया गया है। पीआरवी को भी यहां गश्त बढ़ाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। आगे की स्लाइड में जानते हैं कि यूपी पुलिस ने अजितेश के घर के बाहर कितनी पुलिस तैनात की है...
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
