विधायक की बेटी साक्षी को भगा शादी करने वाले अजितेश के घरवाले वापस लौटे, घर पर इतनी पुलिस तैनात

{"_id":"5d341e868ebc3e6cd710da55","slug":"sakshi-mishra-and-ajitesh-kumar-love-marriage-sister-and-grandparents-return-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0917\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947, \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला