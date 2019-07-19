शहर चुनें

साक्षी अजितेश के बैंक खातों में पहुंची इतनी रकम, पुलिस बोली-आम बात, बरेली न आएं, जान को खतरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बरेली, Updated Fri, 19 Jul 2019 05:57 PM IST
Money transferred in Sakshi mishra and ajitesh kumar bank account
विधायक राजेश मिश्रा उर्फ पप्पू भरतौल की बेटी साक्षी और अजितेश घर से भागकर शादी करने के बाद से सुर्खियों में है। साक्षी अजितेश के बैंक खातों की भी चौंकाने वाले तथ्य सामने आये हैं। तीन दिन में उनके खाते में एक लाख रुपये की रकम अलग अलग तरीकों से ट्रांसफर की गई है। वहीं, खुफिया एजेंसियों की ओर से अफसरों को इनपुट दिया गया है कि अजितेश और साक्षी के बरेली आने पर उनकी जान को खतरा हो सकता है।
 
mla rajesh mishra ajitesh kumar mla daughter married dalit pappu bhartaul
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
