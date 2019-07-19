साक्षी अजितेश के बैंक खातों में पहुंची इतनी रकम, पुलिस बोली-आम बात, बरेली न आएं, जान को खतरा

{"_id":"5d31b7278ebc3e6d1d71d0dd","slug":"money-transferred-in-sakshi-mishra-and-ajitesh-kumar-bank-account","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u0915\u092e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940-\u0906\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0928 \u0906\u090f\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया