बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पत्नी की हत्या के बाद लाश को पोटली में बांधकर पहाड़ी से फेंका, देखें रेस्क्यू की खौफनाक तस्वीरें
{"_id":"5a33ebde4f1c1b69678c2215","slug":"scary-photos-of-dead-body-rescue-in-mussoorie-valley","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094b\u091f\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 06:30 PM IST
पत्नी की हत्या के बाद पति ने उसकी लाश को पोटली में बांधकर पहाड़ी से फैंक दिया। तस्वीरें बेहद खौफनाक...
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
