Download App
आपका शहर Close

पत्नी की हत्या के बाद लाश को पोटली में बांधकर पहाड़ी से फेंका, देखें रेस्क्यू की खौफनाक तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मसूरी

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 06:30 PM IST
scary photos of dead body rescue in mussoorie valley

पत्नी की हत्या के बाद पति ने उसकी लाश को पोटली में बांधकर पहाड़ी से फैंक दिया। तस्वीरें बेहद खौफनाक...

Comments

Browse By Tags

dead body rescue crime crime in uttarakhand delhi More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

छोटे से राहुल गांधी और कंधे पर पहाड़ सा बोझ, ये हैं उनके सामने बड़ी चुनौतियां

Many challenges to the party in front of congress president Rahul Gandhi
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

बेटी अपनी सहेलियों को करती थी बेहोश, बाप करता था रेप, ऐसे चलता था 'घिनौना खेल'

father daughter arrest in blackmailing case in yamunagar
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

6 साल की बच्ची से दरिंदगी के बाद हत्या, आरोपी को पुलिस ऐसे पकड़ कर ले गई

One arrested in rape, murder of 6-year-old girl in Hisar
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सन्न रह गए SSP जब छात्रा ने खोला सिपाही की अश्लील हरकतों का चिट्ठा, ‌दिखाए वाट्सअप के मैसेज

girl student exposed police constable in front of ssp in lucknow college
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!