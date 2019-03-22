शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   shaheedi diwas, Martyrs Day, 23 March 1931 shaheed-e-azam bhagat singh bravery story

एक क्रांतिकारी, जिनके लिए फांसी का तख्ता बना मंडप, फंदा 'वरमाला' और मौत 'दुल्हन', जानिए कौन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 22 Mar 2019 01:54 PM IST
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
1 of 8
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
शहीदी दिवस के मौके पर हम आपको सुना रहे हैं उस क्रांतिकारी के जुनून और बहादुरी की कहानी, जिनके लिए फांसी का तख्ता मंडप बना, फंदे को वरमाला बनाया और मौत को दुल्हन। जानिए कौन हैं...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
shaheedi diwas martyrs day shaheed-e-azam bhagat singh bhagat singh bravery story
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

salman khan tweet not contesting elections for any political party
Shimla

सलमान खान ने बहन के ससुराल वालों को दिया झटका

22 मार्च 2019

सैफई में सजे मुलायम सिंह और शिवपाल के अलग-अलग मंच
Kanpur

सैफई में सजे दो मंच, मुलायम सिंह और शिवपाल ने अलग-अलग मनाई होली, देखें तस्वीरें

22 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
अजय टम्टा
Dehradun

चुनाव 2019: भाजपा के केंद्रीय नेतृत्व ने अल्मोड़ा में अजय टम्टा को दिया टिकट तो इनको लगा झटका

22 मार्च 2019

माला राज्य लक्ष्मी शाह
Dehradun

चुनाव 2019: नामांकन से पहले टिहरी सीट से भाजपा प्रत्याशी माला राज्यलक्ष्मी शाह के साथ उमड़ा हुजूम

22 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
अजय भट्ट
Dehradun

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: नैनीताल सीट पर इनकी ना ने खोली अजय भट्ट के टिकट की राह

22 मार्च 2019

बीसी खंडूड़ी
Dehradun

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: उत्तराखंड की पौड़ी सीट पर जनरल खंडूड़ी के बेटे और चेले के बीच होगी जंग

22 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक
Dehradun

सत्ता संग्राम 2019: हरिद्वार सीट पर भाजपा ने निशंक क्यों लगाया दांव, एक क्लिक में पढ़िए...

22 मार्च 2019

माला राज्य लक्ष्मी शाह
Dehradun

महासंग्राम 2019: उत्तराखंड की इस सीट पर भाजपा ने किया राजपरिवार पर भरोसा, रानी फिर लड़ेंगी चुनाव

22 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
yadav family holi celebration news and lok sabha election 2019
Kanpur

रंगों में कई रंग: शायद ही कभी मुलायम परिवार ने ऐसे मनाई होली

21 मार्च 2019

children burnt
Delhi NCR

....ट्रांसफार्मर नहीं, जिंदा जल रहे थे तीन मासूम

21 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP Announced All Seats candidates name from uttrakhand
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड : भाजपा की पहली सूची में इन नेताओं को मिली जगह, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

21 मार्च 2019

पलक पुराणिक, भय्यूजी महाराज
Madhya Pradesh

पलक ने बनवाया भय्यूजी महाराज संग अश्लील वीडियो, ब्लैकमेलिंग से परेशान हो की खुदकुशी

19 मार्च 2019

शिवपाल सिंह यादव, पीएम मोदी, अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

चुनावी दंगल: चाचा शिवपाल ने बढ़ाई अखिलेश और बीजेपी की दिक्कतें, यहां प्रत्याशियों में होगा घमासान

20 मार्च 2019

loksabha election 2019 virbhadra singh social media post for Mandi Seat
Shimla

लोकसभा चुनाव: मंडी संसदीय सीट की जंग में वीरभद्र सिंह भी कूदने को तैयार

20 मार्च 2019

होली खेलती लड़कियां
Kanpur

होली के रंग में डूबा नजर आया कानपुर, हवाओं में घुला लाल पीला नीला गुलाल, जमकर उड़ा रंग

21 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान बने अजीबो-गरीब हालात, द्वार खोलते ही नेताजी पड़े पत्नी के पांव

19 मार्च 2019

जेई की पत्नी व आरोपी पवन
Meerut

'पति को मार दो, तुम्हारी हो जाऊंगी..,' जेई की बेटियों पर थी बदनीयत, तंग आकर पत्नी ने लिया बड़ा फैसला

17 मार्च 2019

alka lamba
Delhi NCR

कौन हैं अलका लांबा, किन विवादों से जुड़ चुका है नाता, कांग्रेस से क्या है रिश्ता

16 मार्च 2019

अखिलेश यादव, नरेश अग्रवाल
Kanpur

सपा के करीबी रहे नरेश अग्रवाल ने अखिलेश यादव के खिलाफ उगला जहर, पीएम मोदी पर भी दिया ये बड़ा बयान

18 मार्च 2019

फ्लैट से महिला को थाने लेजाती पुलिस
Meerut

प्रॉपर्टी डीलर हत्याकांड: प्रेमिका ने कुबूला जुर्म, पूछताछ में खोले राज, बोली-इस बात की करता था जिद

20 मार्च 2019

Lok sabha elections 2019 Whose Government in uttarakhand lost seat in the Lok Sabha election
Dehradun

चुनाव 2019: इस राज्य में जिसकी बनी सरकार, उसे लोकसभा चुनाव में मिली करारी हार

20 मार्च 2019

देहरादून में राहुल गांधी की रैली
Dehradun

राहुल गांधी ने मंच से लिया इस युवक का नाम, फिर पूछ लिया ऐसा सवाल जोर-जोर से चिल्लाने लगी भीड़...

17 मार्च 2019

भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
भगत सिंह
भगत सिंह
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.