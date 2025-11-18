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Meerut News Today Live: मेरठ और आसपास की ताजा और अहम खबरें, पढ़ें 28 अगस्त को आपके शहर में क्या हुआ

Fri, 28 Aug 2026 01:00 AM IST
लाइव स्टोरी डेस्क
Live Story Desk लाइव स्टोरी डेस्क
Updated Fri, 28 Aug 2026 01:00 AM IST
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उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ से जुड़ी आज - 28-08-2026 - की मुख्य और ताजा खबरें जानने के लिए हमारे लाइव ब्लॉग से जुड़े रहें। इस ब्लॉग के जरिए आपको शहर और उसके आस-पास की बड़ी खबरों के अलावा अलग-अलग स्थानों पर होने वाले घटनाक्रमों के बारे में भी जानने को मिलेगा, तो जुड़े रहिए अमर उजाला के साथ।

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Meerut News Live Updates: Latest Breaking Meerut Crime, Shiksha, Politics, Sports News Today in Hindi

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12:58 AM, 28-Aug-2026

Baghpat News: विद्यार्थियों को साइबर सुरक्षा व कॅरिअर बनाने के लिए जागरूक किया

Students were made aware of cybersecurity and career building. और पढ़ें
12:58 AM, 28-Aug-2026

Baghpat News: हिंडन नदी का फिर बढ़ा जलस्तर, किसानों की डूबी फसल

Hindon River water level rises again; farmers' crops submerged. और पढ़ें
विज्ञापन
12:58 AM, 28-Aug-2026

Baghpat News: मोबाइल देखते हुए चल रहे युवक के पैर में सांप ने डसा

A snake bit the leg of a young man who was walking while looking at his mobile phone. और पढ़ें
12:58 AM, 28-Aug-2026

Baghpat News: 29 अगस्त तक रोडवेज बसों में यात्रा फ्री कर सकेंगी महिलाएं

Women will be able to travel for free on Roadways buses until August 29. और पढ़ें
12:58 AM, 28-Aug-2026

Baghpat News: असारा में कल्लू व मांगरौली में आबिद की भट्ठी से 95 किलो मिलावटी मावा नष्ट कराया

95 kg of adulterated mawa was destroyed from Kallu's kiln in Asara and Abid's kiln in Mangrauli. और पढ़ें
12:58 AM, 28-Aug-2026

Baghpat News: सरहदों के पार पहुंचीं भाई-बहन के प्यार की डोर

The bond of a brother-sister's love reached across borders. और पढ़ें
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विज्ञापन
12:58 AM, 28-Aug-2026

Baghpat News: पेड़ से बाइक टकराने से पूर्व सैनिक की मौत

Ex-serviceman dies after bike crashes into a tree. और पढ़ें
12:58 AM, 28-Aug-2026

Baghpat News: सिलीगुड़ी में ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से वायुसेना के सार्जेंट की मौत

Air Force Sergeant killed after being hit by a train in Siliguri. और पढ़ें
12:58 AM, 28-Aug-2026

Baghpat News: प्रधानमंत्री के संवाद से युवाओं को ओलंपिक तक उड़ान का मिला हौसला

The Prime Minister's interaction inspired the youth to aim for the Olympics. और पढ़ें
12:54 AM, 28-Aug-2026

Baghpat News: रक्षाबंधन पर्व को लेकर बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़

A festive bustle prevailed in the atmosphere surrounding the Raksha Bandhan festival. और पढ़ें
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