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Meerut News Today Live: मेरठ और आसपास की ताजा और अहम खबरें, पढ़ें 28 अगस्त को आपके शहर में क्या हुआ
लाइव स्टोरी डेस्क
Updated Fri, 28 Aug 2026 01:00 AM IST
Updated Fri, 28 Aug 2026 01:00 AM IST
खास बातें
उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ से जुड़ी आज - 28-08-2026 - की मुख्य और ताजा खबरें जानने के लिए हमारे लाइव ब्लॉग से जुड़े रहें। इस ब्लॉग के जरिए आपको शहर और उसके आस-पास की बड़ी खबरों के अलावा अलग-अलग स्थानों पर होने वाले घटनाक्रमों के बारे में भी जानने को मिलेगा, तो जुड़े रहिए अमर उजाला के साथ।
विज्ञापन
लाइव अपडेट
12:58 AM, 28-Aug-2026
Baghpat News: विद्यार्थियों को साइबर सुरक्षा व कॅरिअर बनाने के लिए जागरूक कियाStudents were made aware of cybersecurity and career building. और पढ़ें
12:58 AM, 28-Aug-2026
Baghpat News: हिंडन नदी का फिर बढ़ा जलस्तर, किसानों की डूबी फसलHindon River water level rises again; farmers' crops submerged. और पढ़ें
विज्ञापन
12:58 AM, 28-Aug-2026
Baghpat News: मोबाइल देखते हुए चल रहे युवक के पैर में सांप ने डसाA snake bit the leg of a young man who was walking while looking at his mobile phone. और पढ़ें
12:58 AM, 28-Aug-2026
Baghpat News: 29 अगस्त तक रोडवेज बसों में यात्रा फ्री कर सकेंगी महिलाएंWomen will be able to travel for free on Roadways buses until August 29. और पढ़ें
12:58 AM, 28-Aug-2026
Baghpat News: असारा में कल्लू व मांगरौली में आबिद की भट्ठी से 95 किलो मिलावटी मावा नष्ट कराया95 kg of adulterated mawa was destroyed from Kallu's kiln in Asara and Abid's kiln in Mangrauli. और पढ़ें
12:58 AM, 28-Aug-2026
Baghpat News: सरहदों के पार पहुंचीं भाई-बहन के प्यार की डोरThe bond of a brother-sister's love reached across borders. और पढ़ें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
12:58 AM, 28-Aug-2026
Baghpat News: पेड़ से बाइक टकराने से पूर्व सैनिक की मौतEx-serviceman dies after bike crashes into a tree. और पढ़ें
12:58 AM, 28-Aug-2026
Baghpat News: सिलीगुड़ी में ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से वायुसेना के सार्जेंट की मौतAir Force Sergeant killed after being hit by a train in Siliguri. और पढ़ें
12:58 AM, 28-Aug-2026
Baghpat News: प्रधानमंत्री के संवाद से युवाओं को ओलंपिक तक उड़ान का मिला हौसलाThe Prime Minister's interaction inspired the youth to aim for the Olympics. और पढ़ें
12:54 AM, 28-Aug-2026