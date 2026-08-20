{"_id":"6a870f630d4ea134d3020f5c","slug":"a-cbi-team-arrived-at-a-businessmans-house-to-conduct-a-raid-in-a-dramatic-cinematic-style-the-door-was-not-opened-because-they-failed-to-show-their-identity-cards-delhi-ncr-news-c-340-1-del1011-151427-2026-08-20","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Delhi NCR News: फिल्मी अंदाज में कारोबारी के घर छापा मारने सीबीआई अधिकारी घर पहुंचा समूह, पहचान पत्र न दिखाने पर नहीं खुला दरवाजा","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}