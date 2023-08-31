Notifications

Punjab News: समय से पूर्व पंचायत भंग करने के फैसले से पलटी पंजाब सरकार

video desk amar ujala dot com Published by: चंद्रप्रकाश नीरज Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2023 06:32 PM IST
Punjab News: Punjab government reversed the decision to dissolve Panchayat prematurely


पंजाब में पंचायतें समय से पूर्व भंग करने की निर्णय पर पंजाब सरकार ने यू टर्न ले लिया है। इस निर्णय को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका पर पंजाब सरकार ने हाईकोर्ट को बताया कि अब यह निर्णय वापस लेने का फैसला लिया गया है।

