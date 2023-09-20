Notifications

Hindi News ›   Video ›   Haryana ›   Sapna Chaudhary will enter politics! Said a big thing regarding women's reservation

राजनीति में एंट्री करेंगी सपना चौधरी ! महिला आरक्षण को लेकर ने कही बड़ी बात

Video Desk Amar Ujala Dot Com Published by: चंद्रप्रकाश नीरज Updated Wed, 20 Sep 2023 04:11 PM IST
Sapna Chaudhary will enter politics! Said a big thing regarding women's reservation

नए संसद भवन में पहले दिन की कार्यवाही के दौरान महिला आरक्षण विधेयक पेश होने पर महिलाएं इसका स्वागत कर रहीं हैं। कलाकार सपना चौधरी ने भी इसकी सराहना की है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह पहल बहुत अच्छी है।

