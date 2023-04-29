Notifications

Haryana Rain Again From Today, Hailstorm After 2 Days Weather Report

हरियाणा में आज से बारिश का दौर,1 और 2 मई को ओलावृष्टि का येलो अलर्ट

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: Tarun Phore Updated Sat, 29 Apr 2023 04:07 PM IST
Haryana Rain Again From Today, Hailstorm After 2 Days Weather Report
हरियाणा में आज से एक बार फिर से बारिश का दौर शुरू होने वाला है। फिलहाल एक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर आंशिक रहेगा, जबकि 1 मई को दूसरा पश्चिमी विक्षोभ मजबूती के साथ हरियाणा में दस्तक देने वाला है।

