रातों-रात करोड़पति हुआ रेलवे कर्मचारी, खाते में आए 99 करोड़ 97 लाख

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,मुगलसराय Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 09:35 PM IST
मोबाइल में बैंक बैलेंस दिखाता कर्मचारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंडल रेल प्रबंधक कार्यालय मुगलसराय के कार्मिक विभाग में कार्यरत चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी रातोंरात अरबपति बन गया। उसके बैंक खाते में पिछले दिनों अचानक से 99 करोड़ 97 लाख रुपये अचानक से आ गये। खाते में इतने अधिक रुपये देख वह परेशान हो गया।

उसने इसकी सूचना संबंधित बैंक मैनेजर को दी। सूचना मिलने के बाद खाते में आये 99 करोड़ 97 लाख रुपये बैंक ने गलती से क्रेडिट होने की बात कहकर वापस तो कर लिये लेकिन अभी भी कर्मचारी इस बात को लेकर परेशान है कि अचानक से किसके खाते के रूपये उसके एकाउंट में ट्रांसफर हो गये।

बिहार राज्य  के जहानाबाद निवासी अनिल कुमार सिन्हा मंडल रेल प्रबंधक कार्यालय स्थित कार्मिक विभाग में आदेश पाल के पद पर कार्यरत है। बताया कि जहानाबाद स्थित स्टेट बैंक आफ इंडिया में उनका खाता है जिसमें उनकी सैलरी भी आती है। 
