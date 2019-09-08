शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shahjahanpur ›   crime

युवती से दुष्कर्म की कोशिश, नहीं दर्ज की रिपोर्ट

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 08 Sep 2019 11:12 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बंडा। क्षेत्र के एक गांव की महिला ने पुलिस को बताया शनिवार शाम उसकी पुत्री शौच के लिए खेत पर गई थी। रास्ते में घात लगाकर बैठे गांव के ही युवक ने उसे दबोच लिया और गन्ने के खेत में खींचने लगा। विरोध करने पर पुत्री को जान से मार देने की धमकी दी गई और दुष्कर्म की कोशिश की गई। शोर मचाने पर आरोपी ने पुत्री को पीट दिया। गांव के लोग मौके पर पहुंचे तो आरोपी मौके से भाग निकला। थाना प्रभारी राजेंद्र बहादुर सिंह बताया कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है। जांच के बाद रिपोर्ट दर्ज की जाएगी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

8 सितंबर का राशिफल: सभी राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा रविवार का दिन, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

8 सितंबर 2019

astrology tips good luck tips for everyday of the week
Astrology

ज्योतिष: ऐसे लोगों की किस्मत देती है हमेशा साथ, जो करते हैं ये काम

8 सितंबर 2019

Tubeless tyres
Auto News

ट्यूबलेस टायर्स क्यों बेहतर होते ट्यूब वाले टायर्स की तुलना में ? इन बातों से समझें पूरा गणित

8 सितंबर 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
ट्रैफिक नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालों का कटा चालान
Delhi NCR

भारी-भरकम चालान से बचने के लिए दिल्ली वालों ने निकाला तोड़, उठा रहे यह कदम

8 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

काम ना मिलने पर पाई-पाई को मोहताज हुए ये 5 एक्टर, कोई बना गार्ड तो किसी ने बेचा बंगला

8 सितंबर 2019

Actors
bollywood flashback satish kaul
Pooja Dadwal
savi sidhu
Bollywood

काम ना मिलने पर पाई-पाई को मोहताज हुए ये 5 एक्टर, कोई बना गार्ड तो किसी ने बेचा बंगला

8 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

छोटी उम्र में बहन के पीए से शादी कर पछताई थीं आशा भोसले, बच्चों की मौत ने किया गमजदा

8 सितंबर 2019

पद्मभूषण पार्श्वगायिका सुर गंगा संगीत महोत्सव में शामिल हुईं
asha bhosle
asha bhosle
asha bhosle
Bollywood

छोटी उम्र में बहन के पीए से शादी कर पछताई थीं आशा भोसले, बच्चों की मौत ने किया गमजदा

8 सितंबर 2019

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Astrology Services

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
विज्ञापन
crime
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

चंद्रयान-2
India News

समय के साथ कम होती जा रही है चंद्रयान-2 के लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क बहाल होने की संभावना

8 सितंबर 2019

akshay kumar
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की इन हसीनाओं को डेट कर चुके हैं अक्षय कुमार, रिश्ते पर यकीन दिलाने के लिए कर लेते थे मंगनी और फिर...

8 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Richa Chadda
Bollywood

ऋचा चड्ढा का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- भारत में महिलाएं असुरक्षित, इसे छिपाने में नहीं है देशभक्ति

8 सितंबर 2019

Modi Rally Rohtak
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: पीएम मोदी ने इसरो पर कही दिल छूने वाली बात, पढ़ें रोहतक रैली की 10 बड़ी बातें

8 सितंबर 2019

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

एक वेटर कैसे बना बॉलीवुड में खिलाड़ियों का खिलाड़ी? बर्थडे पर अक्षय कुमार के 9 अनसुने किस्से

8 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

हाल-ए-कश्मीरः इस साल भी मुहर्रम पर नहीं निकलेगा कोई जुलूस, जानिए आखिर 1990 से क्यों हो रहा ऐसा

8 सितंबर 2019

86,500 का चालान कटा, लेकिन ड्राइवर ने 70,000 दिए
India News

ओडिशा में कटा अब तक का सबसे बड़ा चालान, एक लाख से कुछ ही कम रह गया जुर्माना

8 सितंबर 2019

ट्रैफिक पुलिस वाहनों के चालान काटते हुए
Meerut

चालान कटा तो बाइक छोड़कर भागा इंस्पेक्टर, हेलमेट को लेकर लोग बना रहे ऐसे बहाने, नहीं रोक पाएंगे हंसी

8 सितंबर 2019

anushka sharma
Bollywood

'चंद्रयान 2' को लेकर अनुष्का शर्मा ने किया था ट्वीट, अब पीएम मोदी ने इस तरह दिया जवाब

8 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान- 2
India News

चंद्रयान-2 के ऑर्बिटर ने लैंडर विक्रम का पता लगाया, संपर्क साधने की कोशिश में इसरो

8 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

एसआईटी की टीम की जांच जारी
Bareilly

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद मामला: कई घंटों से छात्रा के पिता से पूछताछ कर रही है एसआईटी, घर के बाहर कड़ा पहरा

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद प्रकरण में एसआईटी की टीम लगातार अपनी पड़ताल कर रही है। लगातार कई घंटों से छात्रा के पिता से पूछताछ की जा रही है। वहीं छात्रा के घर पर पुलिस का कड़ा पहरा बैठा दिया गया है। 

8 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद-छात्रा प्रकरणः कड़ी सुरक्षा में छात्रा अपने घर पहुंची

8 सितंबर 2019

poltical
Shahjahanpur

आज आएंगे पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश, होगा स्वागत

8 सितंबर 2019

accident
Shahjahanpur

बाइक की टक्कर से ग्रामीण की मौत, चालक घायल

8 सितंबर 2019

crime
Shahjahanpur

धोखाधड़ी के आरोप में दो लोगों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज

8 सितंबर 2019

teacher
Shahjahanpur

परिषदीय शिक्षकों ने विधायकों को दिए ज्ञापन

8 सितंबर 2019

bijli
Shahjahanpur

लाइन फाल्ट से ठप हुआ विकास भवन फीडर

8 सितंबर 2019

railway
Shahjahanpur

दो घंटा देरी से रवाना हो पाई बालामऊ पैसेंजर ट्रेन

8 सितंबर 2019

railway
Shahjahanpur

मेगा ब्लॉक लेकर स्लीपर के नीचे नई गिट्टी व पैकिंग का कार्य किया पूरा

8 सितंबर 2019

political
Shahjahanpur

भाकियू भानु गुट का धरना प्रदर्शन रहा जारी

8 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

उत्तराखंड के गोविंदघाट में बादल फटने से खतरे में पड़ी जिंदगी, पुलिस ने ऐसे बचाया

उत्तराखंड के गोविंदघाट में बादल फटने से सड़क मार्ग तबाह हो गया और बदरीनाथ जा रहे यात्री बुरी तरह से फंस गए। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने उन्होंने रेस्क्यू किया।

8 सितंबर 2019

अमित शाह 1:04

अमित शाह ने बताया नॉर्थ ईस्ट का महाभारत कनेक्शन कहा- मणिपुर में हुई थी अर्जुन की शादी

8 सितंबर 2019

प्रकाश जावड़ेकर और नरेंद्र मोदी 2:28

मोदी सरकार 2.0 के दूसरे कार्यकाल के 100 दिन पूरे, प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने की इन फैसलों की तारीफ

8 सितंबर 2019

विक्रम लैंडर 1:12

Chandrayaan 2: अगले 12 दिन इसरो के मिशन के लिए महत्वपूर्ण, विक्रम लैंडर के मिलने से जागी उम्मीद

8 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 1:47

चंद्रयान 2 मिशन पर पीएम मोदी ने कहा, एक घटना ने 100 सेकेंड के अंदर पूरे देश को जगा दिया

8 सितंबर 2019

Related

crime
Shahjahanpur

जेवर हड़पने के आरोप में सात लोगों पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज

8 सितंबर 2019

accident
Shahjahanpur

नदी में डूबकर ग्रामीण की मौत, बाजार से लौटते समय हुई घटना

8 सितंबर 2019

संयमित जीवन जीने की प्रेरणा देते हैं 119 साल के महंत सिद्धेश्वर गिरी
Bareilly

संयमित जीवन जीने की प्रेरणा देते हैं 119 साल के महंत सिद्धेश्वर गिरी

7 सितंबर 2019

स्वामी चिन्मयानन्द
Bareilly

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोले- एसआईटी जांच में सामने आएंगे षडयंत्रकारी

4 सितंबर 2019

बुखार से ननद-भाभी की गई जान (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Bareilly

यूपी: तेज बुखार ने ले ली ननद-भाभी की जान, परिवार में पसरा मातम

7 सितंबर 2019

devlopment
Shahjahanpur

तीन करोड़ की लाइटों से जगमगाएगा पुवायां

8 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited