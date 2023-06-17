Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur News ›   Saharanpur police will be attached property of 506 crore of former MLC Haji Iqbal

हाजी इकबाल पर कसेगा शिकंजा: 506 करोड़ की संपत्ति होगी कुर्क, एक लाख का है इनामी, भगौड़ा भी हो चुका घोषित

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, सहारनपुर Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2023 08:50 PM IST
Saharanpur News : खनन माफिया और पूर्व एमएलसी हाजी इकबाल पर एक लाख रुपये का इनाम है और वह भगौड़ा भी घोषित हो चुका है। 

Saharanpur police will be attached property of 506 crore of former MLC Haji Iqbal
पूर्व एमएलसी हाजी इकबाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सहारनपुर में खनन माफिया और पूर्व एमएलसी हाजी इकबाल की 506 करोड़ रुपये की अवैध संपत्ति कुर्क की जाएगी। पुलिस-प्रशासन ने लखनऊ, सहारनपुर और नोएडा में संपत्ति चिन्हित की है। हाजी इकबाल पर एक लाख रुपये का इनाम है और वह भगौड़ा भी घोषित हो चुका है। 



मिर्जापुर निवासी हाजी इकबाल, उसके पुत्र अब्दुल वाजिद, जावेद, मोहम्मद अफजाल, अलीशान और उसके भाई पूर्व एमएलसी मोहम्मद अली के खिलाफ गैंगस्टर एक्ट, अवैध खनन करने, संपत्तियां कब्जाने, दुष्कर्म, जानलेवा हमला करने सहित 45 मामले दर्ज हैं। सीबीआई और ईडी अलग से मामलों की जांच कर रही है। 


जिलाधिकारी दिनेश चंद्र और एसएसपी डॉ. विपिन ताडा ने बताया कि गैंगस्टर के एक्ट के मामले में पुलिस-प्रशासन की टीमें भेजकर लखनऊ, नोएडा अैर सहारनपुर में हाजी इकबाल की अवैध संपत्तियां चिंहित की गई हैं, जिनको कुर्क किया जाएगा। इसकी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। हाजी इकबाल के चोरों पुत्र और भाई महमूद अली जेल में बंद हैं, जबकि हाजी इकबाल फरार चल रहा है।

