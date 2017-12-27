बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पिता ने पुत्र पर लगाया मारपीट का आरोप, तहरीर दी
गंगोह (सहारनपुर)। मोहल्ला मोहम्मद गोरी निवासी ओम्मा पुत्र सुग्गन ने कोतवाली में तहरीर देकर अपने एक पुत्र पर ही मारपीट करने और जान से मारने की धमकी देने का आरोप लगाया है। बताया कि उसका एक पुत्र नशे का आदि है। समझाने पर रोजाना गाली-गलौच और मारपीट करता है।
