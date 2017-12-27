Download App
पिता ने पुत्र पर लगाया मारपीट का आरोप, तहरीर दी

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 01:25 AM IST
गंगोह (सहारनपुर)। मोहल्ला मोहम्मद गोरी निवासी ओम्मा पुत्र सुग्गन ने कोतवाली में तहरीर देकर अपने एक पुत्र पर ही मारपीट करने और जान से मारने की धमकी देने का आरोप लगाया है। बताया कि उसका एक पुत्र नशे का आदि है। समझाने पर रोजाना गाली-गलौच और मारपीट करता है।
