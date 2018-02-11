अपना शहर चुनें

कुर्की हेतु नोटिस चस्पा

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 11:36 PM IST
बुढ़ाना। कोतवाली क्षेत्र के गांव परासौली से गोकशी के मामले में ग्रामीण नाजर की बेटी सानिया कई माह से फरार चल रही है। न्यायालय के आदेश पर परासौली चौकी पुलिस ने आरोपी सानिया के मकान के दरवाजे पर कुर्की की कार्रवाई के लिए नोटिस चस्पा किया। पुलिस ने बताया कि फरार आरोपी ने पुलिस अथवा न्यायालय के समक्ष आत्मसमर्पण नहीं किया तो उसके घर का सामान कुर्क किया जाएगा। इस संबंध में पुलिस ने गांव में मुनादी भी कराई।

