रविवार को भी कर सकेंगे बिजली का बिल जमा

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Sat, 30 Dec 2017 11:57 PM IST
आज भी कर सकेंगे बिजली का बिल जमा
मुजफ्फरनगर। शहर की जनता को रविवार को भी अपने बिजली के बिल जमा कर सकेगी। अधिशासी अभियंता नगरीय क्षेत्र अवनीश कुमार ने बताया कि सुबह दस बजे से दिन में तीन बजे तक समस्त कैश काउंटर और कैश कलेक्शन खुले रहेंगे। बिल जमा करने से पैनल्टी और डिस्कनेक्शन की स्थिति से बचा जा सकेगा।
दंगे में कराएंगे समझौते
मुजफ्फरनगर। राष्ट्रीय जाट संरक्षण समिति के अध्यक्ष विपिन बालियान ने बताया कि 31 दिसंबर को हनुमान चौक के निकट एक फार्म में एक बैठक होगी। इसमें दंगा पीड़ित भी भाग लेंगे। दंगा निवारण के लिए एक समिति का गठन किया गया है। बैठक में पूर्व सांसद हरेंद्र मलिक, भाकियू अध्यक्ष नरेश टिकैत सहित दोनों पक्षों के लोग शामिल होंगे।
