Moradabad: मुरादाबाद के मदरसों में चल रहीं स्वतंत्रता दिवस की तैयारियां, बच्चों में दिख रहा गजब का उत्साह

स्वतंत्रता दिवस को लेकर मुरादाबाद के मदरसों में तैयारियां चल रही हैं। बच्चों में गजब का उत्साह देखने को मिल रहा है। बच्चे राष्ट्रीय ध्वज तैयार कर रहे हैं, तिरंगे रंगोली बना रहे हैं। इसके अलावा बच्चे राष्ट्रगान और अन्य देशभक्ति गीतों को गाने का अभ्यास कर रहे हैं।

Uttar Pradesh | Preparations underway at madrasas in Moradabad for the #IndependenceDay. Children prepare the national flag, make Tricolour rangoli and practice singing of national anthem and other patriotic songs. pic.twitter.com/XtqTxjLc5U