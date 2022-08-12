Moradabad: मुरादाबाद के मदरसों में चल रहीं स्वतंत्रता दिवस की तैयारियां, बच्चों में दिख रहा गजब का उत्साह

स्वतंत्रता दिवस को लेकर मुरादाबाद के मदरसों में तैयारियां चल रही हैं। बच्चों में गजब का उत्साह देखने को मिल रहा है। बच्चे राष्ट्रीय ध्वज तैयार कर रहे हैं, तिरंगे रंगोली बना रहे हैं। इसके अलावा बच्चे राष्ट्रगान और अन्य देशभक्ति गीतों को गाने का अभ्यास कर रहे हैं।
Uttar Pradesh |— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 12, 2022
Uttar Pradesh | Preparations underway at madrasas in Moradabad for the #IndependenceDay. Children prepare the national flag, make Tricolour rangoli and practice singing of national anthem and other patriotic songs. pic.twitter.com/XtqTxjLc5U
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.