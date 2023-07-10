Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut News ›   Aniruddhacharya Maharaj said do not work for yourself but for general public, stay away from corruption

UP: अनिरुद्धचार्य महाराज बोले- अपने लिए नहीं आम जनमानस के लिए करें कार्य, कहा- भ्रष्टाचार से रहें दूर

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मेरठ Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Mon, 10 Jul 2023 01:23 PM IST
सार

Meerut News : अनिरुद्धचार्य महाराज ने कहा कि अपने लिए नहीं आम जनमानस के लिए कार्य करें। उन्होंने कहा कि भ्रष्टाचार से दूर रहें।

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj said do not work for yourself but for general public, stay away from corruption
अनिरुद्धचार्य महाराज - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
Follow Us

मेरठ में सोमवार को अनिरुद्धचार्य महाराज ने कहा कि हम सभी लोगों को अपने लिए नहीं बल्कि आम जनमानस के लिए कार्य करना चाहिए। प्रभु ने जो हमें जिम्मेदारी दी है, उसका निर्वाह पूरी इमानदारी के साथ करना चाहिए। प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को भ्रष्टाचार से दूर रहकर देश के नवनिर्माण में अहम भूमिका निभानी चाहिए।



उन्होंने यह संदेश सोमवार को कचहरी के निकट जिला सहकारी बैंक के सभागार में आयोजित नवनिर्वाचित बोर्ड के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के दौरान दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रभु मनुष्य की अच्छाइयों को जानकर ही उन्हें समाज की सेवा का अवसर प्रदान करते हैं। कुछ लोग अवसर मिलने पर जनता की सेवा भूल जाते हैं और अपने निजी कार्यों में जुट जाते हैं, जबकि ऐसा नहीं करना चाहिए। उन्होंने इस दौरान कुछ कथाएं भी सुनाईं। 


यह भी पढ़ें: बारिश का कहर: अचानक गिरी मकान की छत, मलबे में दबे मासूम बच्चे, मची चीख-पुकार, ऐसे बची चारों की जान

इन से पूर्व जिला कोऑपरेटिव बैंक के सेक्रेटरी सुमन वीर सिंह ने नवनिर्वाचित बोर्ड को शपथ ग्रहण कराई। शपथ ग्रहण करने वालों में जिला कोऑपरेटिव बैंक के सभापति विमल कुमार शर्मा, उपसभापति सुरेंद्र सिंह, संचालक संतर पाल, बालेश्वरी, दिनेश कुमार, नवनीत, उदयवीर सिंह, ललिता, शशि शर्मा, मनजीत, मदन पाल सिंह और हरवीर आदि को शपथ ग्रहण कराई।

यह भी पढ़ें: खाकी बेबस: यूपी के इस जिले में ताबड़तोड़ वारदातें, बदमाशों में नहीं रहा खौफ, अफसरों को दिनहदाड़े दे रहे चुनौती 

इस अवसर पर सांसद राजेंद्र अग्रवाल, जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष गौरव चौधरी, कैंट विधायक अमित अग्रवाल, पूर्व विधायक रविंद्र भड़ाना, पूर्व विधायक जितेंद्र सटवाई, भाजपा नेता अजीत चौधरी, अनुज राठी, समीर चौहान, शिव कुमार राणा, संदर्भ वाला, अशोक त्यागी, अतुल त्यागी, विजेंद्र प्रमुख, जिला पंचायत सदस्य अरुण मसूरी, भूदेव शर्मा, दुष्यंत तोमर और रोबिन गुर्जर आदि मुख्य रहे।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed