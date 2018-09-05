शहर चुनें

बारिश के कारण 6 सिंतबर से होगी चैंपियन ट्राफी

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 05 Sep 2018 02:20 AM IST
अब छह सिंतबर को होगी क्रिकेट चैंपियन ट्राफी
मेरठ। बारिश से गीले हुए मैदान के कारण पांच सितंबर को होनी वाली ऑल इंडिया मास्टर वैभव क्रिकेट चैंपियन ट्राफी अंडर- 19 अब छह सितंबर को होगी। कोच संजय रस्तोगी ने बताया कि बारिश के चलते मैदान काफी गीला है जिसके चलते पूरे मैदान पर खेलना संभव नहीं होगा। इसलिए मैच एक दिन आगे बढ़ा दिया गया है। कुछ टीमें आ चुकी हैं। शाम के समय टीमों ने कुछ देर के लिए प्रैक्टिस मैच किया। इस अंडर-19 चैंपियन ट्राफी में कुल पांच टीमें पश्चिम बंगाल, यूपीसीए, मेरठ, मेघालय, झारखंड की टीम प्रतिभाग कर रही हैं। जिसमें छह सितंबर को पहला मुकाबला पश्चिम बंगाल और झारखंड के बीच खेला जाएगा। वहीं 07 सिंतबर को यूपीसीए व झारखंड, 08 को मेरठ व पश्चिम बंगाल, 09 को मेरठ व यूपीसीए, 10 को मेरठ व झारखंड और 11 को यूपीसीए व पश्चिम बंगाल की टीमें भिडेंगी। वहीं 12 सिंतबर को टॉप दो टीमों के बीच फाइनल मुकाबला खेला जाएगा।

