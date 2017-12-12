बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एमआईईटी पब्लिक स्कूल को मिलेगा सम्मा न
Updated Tue, 12 Dec 2017 02:05 AM IST
एमआईईटी पब्लिक स्कूल को मिलेगा सम्मान
मेरठ। मवाना रोड स्थित एमआईईटी पब्लिक स्कूल को ऊर्जा संरक्षण दिवस पर लखनऊ में सम्मानित किया जाएगा। यूपी नेडा द्वारा एमआईईटी स्कूल को ऊर्जा संरक्षण के क्षेत्र में बेहतरीन कार्य करने के लिए यह सम्मान मिलेगा। 14 दिसंबर को सम्मन समारोह होगा। मुख्य अतिथि अतिरिक्त ऊर्जा स्रोत विभाग यूपी शासन बृजेश पाठक सम्मानित करेंगे।
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
