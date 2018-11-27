शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Mau ›   मीटर न लगने पर दर्ज होगा एफआईआर

मीटर न लगने पर दर्ज होगा एफआईआर

Varanasi Bureau Updated Tue, 27 Nov 2018 10:03 PM IST
मऊ। विद्युत वितरण खंड प्रथम के अधिशासी अभियंता सुबोध कुमार ने बताया कि बुनकरों को उपभोक्ता फ्लैट रेट के अनुसार प्रतिमाह विद्युत बीजक का भुगतान नियमित रूप से किया जाना आवश्यक है। फ्लैट रेट के अनुसार अपने संयोजन के विद्युत बीजक का भुगतान प्रतिमाह करें। जिन बुनकर उपभोक्ताओं के परिसर पर मीटर स्थापित नहीं है, वह कार्यालय से संपर्क कर मीटर स्थापित करा लें, अन्यथा चेकिंग में पकडे़ जाने पर विभागीय नियमानुसार संयोजन विच्छेदित कर प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने कार्यवाही की जाएगी। जिसके लिए उपभोक्ता जिम्मेदार होंगे।
